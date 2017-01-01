Roy Moore Files Lawsuit, John Merrill says Complaint Won't Change Certification Process

Alabama's Secretary of State John Merrill says despite the lawsuit filed by Roy Moore, the election results will still be certified Thursday afternoon.

"Doug Jones will be certified today at 2 pm eastern time, 1 pm central time.. The Governor, Kay Ivey, our Attorney General Steve Marshall and I will meet in the office of the secretary of state and the executive office and we will sign the documents certifying him as the Senator for the State of Alabama. He will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the 3rd of January when the Senate returns," Merrill said on CNN.

Sam Coleman, a spokesman for the Doug Jones campaign, released a comment to WAAY 31 about the lawsuit.

"This desperate attempt by Roy Moore to subvert the will of the people will not succeed. The election is over, it's time to move on," said Coleman.

The election complaint was filed by Moore in the Circuit Court of Montgomery.

According to the campaign statement, the lawsuit was filed in hopes of persevering evidence of potential election fraud and to postpone the certification of the election results until an investigation into voter fraud is complete.

According to the statement that was released by the Moore campaign, three national Election Integrity experts reached the same independent conclusion, “with a reasonable degree of statistical and mathematical certainty…election fraud occurred.”

The statement continues to say the election experts agree the irregularities in 20 Jefferson County precincts are enough to reverse the outcome of the election.

Moore also added in the complaint an affidavit that says he successfully completed a polygraph test which confirms the sexual misconduct allegations made against him during the election campaign are false.

“It’s appalling that the Democrat Senate Majority PAC and the Republican Senate Leadership Fund both spent millions to run false and malicious ads against me in this campaign," said Moore.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone,” added Moore.

The Moore campaign is encouraging supporters to call elected state officials and ask for a delay in the election certification, until an investigation is complete.