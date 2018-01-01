Roundabout could be added at busy Guntersville intersection

A meeting was held at the town hall in Guntersville to discuss a possible traffic solution on Monday.

Back in December, after a study was done, a roundabout was proposed to help slow down the traffic at a congested Guntersville intersection.

That intersection is at Highway 431, Lurleen B. Wallace Drive, Blount Avenue and Gunter Avenue.

Everyone WAAY 31 talked to on Monday seemed to agree that traffic is definitely a problem at the intersection.

“It’s kind of congested, really," said Guntersville resident, Barbara Bailey.

"If you get a half a chance, you better go," said another Guntersville resident, Jimmy Young. "Because if you don’t, you won’t get out.”

Young and Bailey both agrees driving through the intersection at Highway 431 can be frustrating.

“It’s aggravating, you know," Young said. "And not to just me. I’m sure it’s aggravating to a lot of people.”

Another Guntersville native says something definitely needs to be done.

“If they slowed it down just a little bit, it would help people to think," James Burgess said.

Burgess says when it comes to accidents, they happen too quickly and too often.

And he says that's especially true when two of the streets are one-way and one is a busy highway.

Bailey agrees it’s the perfect place for an accident to happen, and that’s why she thinks a roundabout is a good idea.

“There won’t be as many accidents," Bailey said.

And that's why engineers say they are recommending adding the roundabout. They say it will help to slow drivers down.

“We’ve all got to get somewhere, but to get there, let’s just be safe," Young said.

Engineers presented the results from their traffic study and why they recommend the roundabout at Monday's meeting.

The meeting was open to the public so that they could give their feedback about the roundabout.