Roseanne finishes as most watched comedy

Roseanne' finishes as most-watched comedy in last week.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 1:18 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

NEW YORK (AP) - "Roseanne" has finished its final episode in the same way the rebooted series began - as the top-watched television comedy.

The series reached 10.58 million last Tuesday, second only to the CBS drama "NCIS" in the weekly Nielsen rankings. Last week's season finale turned out to be the series final episode.

"Roseanne" was expected to come back next year, but ABC canceled the series on Tuesday following a racist tweet sent out by star Roseanne Barr. The show's revival lasted three months.

Another ABC comedy that had its last episode last week, "The Middle," was seen by 7.09 million. That last episode was planned.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

