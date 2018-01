Alabama State Troopers said one man was killed when his pickup truck ran off a road near Rogersville Monday night.

Scroll for more content...

Christopher Neal Garner, 32, of Rogersville, was killed when his truck ran off Turner Lindsey Lane in Lauderdale County around 11:45 p.m. and hit a tree, troopers said. Garner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash but said Garner was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.