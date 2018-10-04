Rocket City Classic Coming Up, Who's Playing At The VBC?

UAH Basketball Coach Lenny Acuff and Bama Basketball Coach Avery Johnson were in Huntsville Wednesday to talk ball.
Johnson gave a little insight on how Hazel Green Grad, Kira Lewis, is doing with the team.
