Rocket City Bash coming up March 27

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 2:17 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2018 2:17 PM

The local chapter of the Association of the United States Army will hold its annual Rocket City Bash March 27 at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center's Davidson Center for Space Exploration.

The event is part of the annual Global Force Symposium and Exposition, which takes place March 26-28.

The evening will include music, drinks and a Tex-Mex and Italian buffet.

Tickets are $50 for industry members and $35 for military and government civilians. 

To register, visit the Huntsville chapter of AUSA's website.

