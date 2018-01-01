Robbery call ends with three behind bars

A robbery investigation in Florence ended with police arresting three people after they said they found drugs and a stolen gun at a home on South Richards Street Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was attacked around 12:30 a.m. and had a large amount of cash taken from him. He went to his hotel room and then went to the Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital emergency room, police said.

After talking with the victim at the hospital, police said they went to the home on South Richards Street with a search warrant. During a search of the home, police said they found a gun reported stolen in Colbert County, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Colos Vaughn, 33, of Florence and charged him with robbery.

Two women who live at the home, Wanda Wells, 51, and Tamara Wells, 30, were also arrested. Wanda Wells was charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and drug paraphernalia possession. Tamara Wells was charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Wanda and Tamara Wells bonded out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Vaughn was still being held Monday morning on $50,000 bond.