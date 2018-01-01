Roads reopen in Limestone County

Severe weather which ripped through the Tennessee Valley Monday left roads in Limestone County closed.

According to Limestone County Emergency Management Agency roads have reopened.

The following roads are reopened.

Siniard and Vivians Rd.

Walnut Grove Rd.

Leggtown Rd.

Happy Hollow Rd. and Turkey Creek

Veto Rd. and Compton Rd.

New Bethel and Shipley Hollow Rd.

Pettusville Rd.

Upper Elkton Rd.

Bethel Rd.

Clem Rd.

Putnam Rd.

Thatch Rd.

Lambert Rd.

Moorseville and Upper Ft Hampton Rd.

Moorseville and Sweet Springs Rd.

Hwy 251 between Gatlin and Pinedale Rd.

Hwy 251 and Valley Drive

Oakgrove Rd and Sweet Springs Rd

Gatlin Rd. and Mitchell Loop



Drivers are advised to watch their speed and use caution in these areas because of the number of first responders, VOAD agencies and volunteers working to clean up debris.