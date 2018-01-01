Road department clears culverts, easing residents concerns over flooding issues

A homeowner reached out to WAAY31 asking for help with flooding in her yard.

Louise Parrish lives on County Road 219 in Lauderdale County. She told us the flooding near her home has only gotten worse over the years.

"It's just terrible. I mean it was scary this weekend when they had the flooding everywhere," said Parrish. "It washes the whole yard out. You don't have any access to your yard. The water just has no where to go here."

Parrish said it doesn't have to rain a lot for the ditch near her home to fill up with water, and sometimes it gets so backed up it almost floods her house or goes over the roadway. The problem is all the leaves, tree limbs, and trash clogging the culvert along her road. She says it's a constant safety concern for her and her neighbors.

"My grandchild could get out here and get in this water. My son-in-law was out here this weekend and he had stepped off in the water and it was up to the top of his legs here. That's how deep it was," said Parrish.

Parrish said in the past she and her neighbors have contacted Lauderdale County Commissioners to see what could be done, but nothing ever happened until today after we reached out to them. WAAY 31 called Lauderdale County Commissioner, Faye Parker. This is his district and he told us he would see what could be done.

Less than two hours later as we were at Parrish's home, the Lauderdale County Road Department came out and started removing debris from the culvert. In a matter of minutes, the water near Parrish's front yard, started to recede.

Parrish hopes by cleaning out the culvert, it will stop future flooding.