Road conditions deteriorate in Tennessee, crews working major wrecks

North Alabama appears to have been spared from the worst of the winter weather, but neighboring Tennessee has experienced rough road conditions.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working multiple wrecks, and some involve commercial vehicles. Commuters traveling on Interstate 40 between Memphis and Nashville are experiencing lengthy delays as a result.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the corridor if possible, especially when black ice is expected to form at night.

Highway patrol shut down Interstate 40 from the 114 mile marker to the 120 mile marker as a result of the wrecks.