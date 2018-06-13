Road closure in Huntsville for pole replacement work

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will close Meridianville Bottom Road from Kalea Park to Kalea Lane today, tomorrow, and Friday from 8am to 2pm for pole replacement work.

Scroll for more content...

A message board will be placed at the Memorial Parkway intersection to alert drivers as well.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

Huntsville Utilities thanks the community for their patience and cooperation as we continue working to provide the most reliable services possible to our community.