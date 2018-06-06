Clear

Rising Temperatures and Humidity

Highs will start to warm into the low 90s and the humidity will increase during this afternoon.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 7:11 AM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 9:34 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

The last few days have been some of the best feeling ones for weeks. It does look like our humidity will start to increase as we go into the afternoon. Highs today will be around 90. 

Scroll for more content...

Thursday and Friday with the temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s and increasing humidity. It will feel more like 100 during a few hours of the afternoon. So take some caution if you are going to be exerting yourself outside during those afternoons. 

I'm tracking our next chance for rain coming up this weekend. As of right now, it doesn't look like Saturday will be that stormy. We should see a handful of isolated showers and storms especially during the afternoon. Once into Sunday, the storm chances increase even more. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events