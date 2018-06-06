Rising Temperatures and Humidity

The last few days have been some of the best feeling ones for weeks. It does look like our humidity will start to increase as we go into the afternoon. Highs today will be around 90.

Thursday and Friday with the temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s and increasing humidity. It will feel more like 100 during a few hours of the afternoon. So take some caution if you are going to be exerting yourself outside during those afternoons.

I'm tracking our next chance for rain coming up this weekend. As of right now, it doesn't look like Saturday will be that stormy. We should see a handful of isolated showers and storms especially during the afternoon. Once into Sunday, the storm chances increase even more.