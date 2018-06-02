Reward increased for person who shot dog with arrow

PETA has chipped in reward money in the case of a Walker County dog that was shot between the eyes with an arrow.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Friday it was contributing $2,500, bringing the total reward in the case to $5,000.

Several residents in Carbon Hill reported seeing the injured dog, and the Walker County Humane Society was able to catch her with sedative-laced cat food and get the arrow removed, Birmingham ABC affiliate ABC 33/40 reported. The arrow had narrowly missed the dog's brain.

The dog is recovering at the humane society.

PETA said Friday in a news release that it was adding to the money being offered.

“It takes a dangerous, violent person to shoot an arrow between a dog’s trusting eyes and leave her to die in agony and fear,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in the release. “PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately, before this dog’s attacker hurts anyone else.”