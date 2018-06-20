Reuniting children with their families

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - Trump administration officials say they haven't yet figured out how to reunite the thousands of children separated from their families at the border.

The separations are a result of a zero-tolerance policy adopted in May by the Department of Justice in which anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally is criminally prosecuted.

Homeland Security officials say there are some methods parents can use to try to find their children: hotlines to call and an email address for those seeking information. But advocates say the system is filled with obstacles.

An attorney for the Texas Civil Rights Project says some of the adults detained are illiterate and federal representatives won't give any information if a child has been transferred out of a government shelter - including if the child has been deported.

