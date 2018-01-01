Retired Florence police dog bites handler; second bite in three months

A Florence police dog who was retired after biting a woman in November is now in the process of leaving the department after biting his handler.

Police say Titus, who has remained off-duty since the Nov. 11 incident, has remained with the police department since then along with another dog. The department eventually retired the dog.

One of the department's trained handlers was feeding and watering the dogs on Jan. 2 when Titus bit the handler on the upper arm and forearm. The handler had to go to the hospital because of the puncture wounds and has yet to return to full duty.

Florence police decided to begin the process of finding a professional police K9 organization who is interested in taking Titus.

Titus worked with the police department for more than five years before being retired.