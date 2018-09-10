Clear
Restored World War II bomber plane lands in Huntsville

The "Madras Maiden" is a B-17 bomber plane used in World War II.

The Boeing B-17 will be in town as part of the Liberty Foundations 2018 Salute to Veterans tour.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

A famous military aircraft from World War II is in Huntsville. The Boeing B-17 will be in town as part of the Liberty Foundations 2018 Salute to Veterans tour.

WAAY 31 was aboard the plane this morning when it took flight at Huntsville International Airport.

The "Madras Maiden" is a restored World War II B-17 bomber. Ray Fowler, the pilot operating the plane, told WAAY 31 the plane was instrumental in fighting the Germans. The plane now goes around the country giving people an opportunity to see a part of history. Passengers on the plane are able to visit the cockpit, glass nose, and experience all crew positions.

"You're only sat down for take off and landing. So once we break ground you get to move between the different combat crew positions. You can't have my seat and the pilot's seat unfortunately, but the cool seat is up in the nose and that's where the bombader would sit," said Fowler.

The plane will be open for public tours for a fee this Sunday, September 16th. If you don't want to take a ride on the plane you can also stop by for a tour of the "Madras Maiden" which is free and open to the public.

