Residents have mixed opinions on Tennessee Valley economic growth

6000 new jobs and 4.1 billion dollars in growth is making its way to Huntsville and North Alabama in the next few years. While North Alabama is growing fast, some residents are wondering if the area is ready for it.

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 8:17 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

"A lot of growth coming, jobs moving in here I recommend it. This is a great place to be," said Ruben Cruz.

Aerojet, Facebook, Mazda-Toyota, just to name a few, are set to bring thousands of jobs to the Tennessee Valley in the next few years. With over a dozen new major projects set to bring in 6000 jobs just in coming years alone, some people are worried that could mean more traffic.

"Assuming there are enough houses, assuming all of that, getting people where they need to go is going to be an issue," said SueAnne Griffith.

While some are expressing traffic concerns, others are expressing concerns about where these big projects will be popping up.

"Its being restricted into areas such as research blvd and explorer blvd instead of being move to areas such as Harvest, North Huntsville, and Hazel Green," said Adrienne Harris.

For a list of some of the new projects and more details about what they could bring click here.

