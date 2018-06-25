Researchers Test Insulin Pill

An insulin pill could soon be on the way for diabetics.
Right now the pill is in the testing phase. If its found to be safe and effective, it could change the lives of more than 400-million people living with the disease.
The challenge is developing a pill that won't get degraded by stomach acid before its used in the body.
The insulin pill could eventually take the place of a daily shot.
