The lights went out for many in the Cummings Research Park area Friday, and utilities crews say a vehicle wreck was the cause of it.

Huntsville Utilities says the wreck did not result in any injuries, but there was damage to the outside of the vehicle as a result of electricity.

Crews were able to make the necessary repairs to restore power shortly after it went out.