Rescue squad urging people to stay off the rivers

The rain is gone but river's have crested across the Tennessee Valley and have a cause for concern.

The Madison County Rescue Squad told WAAY 31, flood waters are hard to tell just how dangerous they are.

"We talk and talk and people still do it," said Chad Tillman, Director of the Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad.

Many rivers in the Tennessee valley are overflowing their banks.

Safety is a big concern not only for people wanting to be on the river, but also for first responders.

"I don't know how I myself would personally feel if someone died as a direct result of me wanting to go out and play in the water." said Tillman.

Tillman told WAAY 31 he's been with the rescue squad more than 10 years and during that time, almost half the water rescues turned into body recoveries.

Tillman said, "flood waters are terribly dangerous. It is muddy, you can see, there's a lot of debris in it. There are logs, sticks, jams, and there are strainers."

Tillman told WAAY 31, they are advising people to stay off the water this weekend, but if you don't take their advice, don't only be safe, but also be smart.