Reports: FBI investigated AG for possible false statements

Andrew McCabe authorized the investigation about whether Sessions misled Congress when he denied contacts with Russians during the 2016 election.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Published reports say the FBI investigated Attorney General Jeff Sessions for possible false statements to Congress.

ABC News first reported that Andrew McCabe, the former deputy FBI director fired last week by Sessions, authorized an investigation into Sessions last year about whether Sessions misled Congress when he denied having any contacts with Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

The Justice Department later acknowledged that Sessions had had two encounters with the then-Russian ambassador. Congressional Democrats asked for an investigation.

Chuck Cooper, a lawyer for Sessions, says he's been told by special counsel Robert Mueller's office that there's no current investigation into Sessions for false statements.

