Shooting reported at Blossomwood Elementary School

A shooting has been reported at Blossomwood Elementary School in Huntsville. We are told that HEMSI transported a student to Huntsville Hospital Woman's and Children's with what appears to be a gunshot wound to the hand.

Huntsville City Schools security, Huntsville Police and emergency medical personnel all responded to the scene, and officials have confirmed that the situation is safe at this time.

According to school officials, the weapon was brought to school by a second-grade student who is currently in the custody of the Huntsville Police Department. Police said the shooting occurred in P.E. class and that a security official intervened on the situation.

The Huntsville City Schools Superintendent and the Huntsville Police Chief held a press conference in front of the Blossomwood campus, and Huntsville City Schools sent an email to parents addressing the incident.

At this time, the shooting is being ruled by police as an accidental discharge between two students handling a small firearm. Police Chief McMurray warns parents to be mindful of weapons at home and gun safety.

This is an active investigation, and WAAY31 will update as more information comes in.