Report: Toys 'R' Us considering closing US stores

The company, which has struggled after filing for bankruptcy protection last year, may liquidate all of its U.S. assets, according to reports.

Posted: Mar. 9, 2018 9:28 AM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2018 10:24 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Toys "R" Us Inc. is thinking about liquidating all of its U.S. stores as part of the company's bankruptcy restructing, media outlets are reporting.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that people familiar with the matter said a shutdown of the U.S. division had become increasingly likely, as the likelihood of a buyer or lenders agreeing to debt restructuring has decreased.

Toys "R" Us entered bankruptcy protection in September and announced then it would close dozens of stores, including the company's Babies "R" Us locations.

Initially the Toys "R" Us at the Summit in Birmingham was on the closure list, but the company said later it would remain open.

