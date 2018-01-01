Report: Tanner teacher had beer in her classroom

A teacher who was arrested for being drunk at Tanner High School had several empty beer cans in her classroom the day she was arrested, according to court documents.

Mae Gladys Edwards, 40, of Harvest was arrested Tuesday on charges of public intoxication and illegal possession of prohibited liquor.

According to an arrest report, Tanner's principal told the school resource officer Edwards, a home economics teacher, was acting strange and that several students reported the strange behavior.

The resource officer wrote in the arrest report that he smelled alcohol on Edwards's breath while they were talking. Edwards told the officer and principal she had taken her prescribed Xanax and Klonopin that morning, according to the report. The officer said Edwards refused to take a breath test for alcohol.

Under the sink in the classroom, the resource officer said he found a grocery bag filled with beer cans. The bag contained four empty Hurricane malt liquor cans, two empty Icehouse beer cans and an empty Steel Reserve can. An empty Steel Reserve beer can and three full ones were found in a lunch box on the counter, the report states.

Edwards was arrested and taken to the Limestone County Jail.

She has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Court records show she has an arraignment scheduled for April 24.