Report: President Donald Trump to attend Alabama-Georgia game Monday

President Donald Trump appears to be attending the College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta Monday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Trump is expected to attend the game along with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Nick Ayers and his wife Jamie.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and ESPN will carry the broadcast.

The report did not specify whether or not President Trump would take an active part in any of the pregame festivities.