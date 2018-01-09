Limestone County likely home for $1.6B Toyota-Mazda plant

A person briefed on the decision tells the Associated Press that Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

The plant will employ about 4,000 people and is expected to be built on the Tennessee Valley Authority Mega Site in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.

The person did not want to identify himself to the Associated Press because the decision hasn't been made public.

Toyota and Mazda initially announced plans for a new U.S. factory in August. Toyota already has a large presence in Huntsville, as Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama already employs 1,450 people.

Alabama and North Carolina were the final two states in the running, but the Charlotte Observer reported North Carolina lost out on the plant.

Workers at the plant are expected to build 300,000 vehicles per year and produce the Toyota Corolla compact car starting in 2021. Mazda is also expected to make an SUV at the site.

Officials in Alabama are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the plant site.

Toyota and Mazda are expected to split the cost of the plant, but state and local governments expect to heavily incentivize the automakers for locating in Alabama.