Report: HPD officer arrested for DUI vomited after wreck, had liquor in car

Curtis Mitchell couldn't walk or function on his own after running a stop sign Saturday night, according to state troopers.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 11:04 AM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 12:14 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

A Huntsville Police Department officer who was arrested after a weekend wreck vomited and had open liquor bottles in his vehicle, according an Alabama State Troopers accident report.

Curtis Eugene Mitchell, 22, is on desk duty after his arrest for DUI, according to Huntsville police.

The report from troopers states Mitchell ran a stop sign at Wall Triana Highway and McCrary Road and crashed his SUV into a pickup truck around 4 a.m. Saturday. He was off duty at the time of the wreck, police said.

After the wreck, Mitchell could not walk or function on his own, troopers said, and he also vomited.

The man driving the pickup truck was taken to a hospital for treatment. Mitchell also was taken because firefighters said they couldn't determine whether he had any injuries, according to the report. The hospital reported Mitchell was uninjured.

According to his open container citations, troopers said they found a mostly-empty bottle of Jack Daniels and half a bottle of Crown Royal in the front passenger floorboard of Mitchell's vehicle.

Mitchell was charged with DUI, running a stop sign and having an open container of alcohol.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and released a couple of hours later on $1,000 bond.

Huntsville police said he surrendered his gun and badge while the investigation is underway.

