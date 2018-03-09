Replacement named for Bob Harrison's Madison County Commission seat

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appointed JesHenry Malone Friday to fill the late Bob Harrison's seat on the Madison County Commission.

Harrison, who was in his third term representing District 6, died in October at age 74. His term was set to expire in 2020.

"JesHenry has faithfully served the greater Madison County community and is highly respected for his service as a captain with the Huntsville Police Department," Madison County Commissioner Chairman Dale Strong said in a statement. "I know he will offer great insight and representation of District Six, and the Madison County Commission."

Malone, a captain in the Huntsville Police Department, said in a statement that he was humbled and honored to serve as commissioner.

"While I consider it a natural extension of my public service as a Captain of the Huntsville Police Department, it is my hope to continue the exceptional work that Bob started and add to it as we collectively work together to make District Six prosper," Malone said.

A swearing-in date for Malone is expected in the coming weeks, according to the commission.

District 6 encompasses primarily north Huntsville, including Alabama A&M University.