Rep. Mo Brooks weighs in on gun control and school safety debate

People in Scottsboro told United States Congressman Mo Brooks what they would like him to change in Washington during a town hall meeting Tuesday night.

One of the big topics of discussion was the gun control debate.

Sam Lowry was one of the many people at the meeting who would like to see something done about gun control and school safety in the wake of the Parkland Florida shooting.

"There's probably been enough discussion and ideas out there that it's time to act on them," said Lowry.

Congressman Brooks told WAAY 31, he does not view this issue as something the Federal Government should get involved in.

"I believe that it is up to the cities, counties, and states, and particularly school boards and superintendents to provide the kind of security environment that is necessary to protect our kids and our schools," said Congressman Brooks.

Rep. Brooks did voice an idea for improving school safety though.

It is one already being talked about at the state level.

"That was the idea of arming teachers. I was a teacher at lee high school for a year and I'm not sure I would be for that. I think that's something that you'd have to look at very seriously, but at least that's the type of idea that should be out there and discussing," said Lowry.

The point Rep. Brooks made about changes in legislation needing to start at the state and local level resonated well with many of the people at the town hall meeting in Scottsboro.