Rep. Mo Brooks to hold town hall in Decatur

Congressman Mo Brooks, R - Alabama, is holding a town hall meeting Monday in Decatur.

Brooks will hold the town hall at Oak Park Middle School at 6:30 p.m., and he describes the event as an open question and answer session.

The congressman is running for re-election after unsuccessfully running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2017.

Brooks is facing primary challenges for his seat from State Senator Bill Holtzclaw, U.S. Army veteran and businessman Clayton Hinchman as well as former realtor and U.S. Navy veteran Michael Sweeney.

Two Democrats are seeking their party's nomination, including University of North Alabama Department of Communications chair Butler Cain and former Huntsville city attorney Peter Joffrion.

The primaries are set for June 5.