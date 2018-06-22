Rep. Mo Brooks pitches Redstone Arsenal as home for space force

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks is pushing for Huntsville to become home to President Trump's new space-focused military branch.

Brooks took time during a committee hearing Friday morning in Washington to urge witnesses in the hearing to consider Redstone Arsenal as a finalist for the space command's headquarters.

"I hope you will concur that Redstone Arsenal and space command seem like an excellent fit," Brooks said.

President Trump announced Monday that he was directing the Department of Defense to begin the process necessary to establish a space force military branch.

Brooks said Redstone houses several military commands related to space command as well as NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the highest concentration of engineers in the country, making it a good location for the command.

Brooks made the remarks during a joint hearing of the Science, Space, and Technology's Space Subcommittee and the Housed Armed Services Committee's Strategic Forces Subcommittee. Brooks sits on both committees and is vice chair of the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Brooks's office said he was speaking to several hearing witnesses, including NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, U.S. Air Force Gen. John Hyten, and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.