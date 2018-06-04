Renovations on the way at Ditto Landing Campground

Right now, renovations are on the way at the Ditto Landing Campground. It's located on the Tennessee River off Hobbs Island Road near the Highway 231 bridge.

"It's the closest thing to heaven I found around here," said Don Bates.

Growing up, Don Bates visited Ditto Landing to relax. Now, it's home. He's been camping here for about a year and a half.

"You're right in the river and you get to meet a lot of new people from all over the place," Bates said.

About three years ago, Ditto Landing was placed under Huntsville City's masters plan. They're providing $250,000 a year for renovations. Madison county will provide $300,000 for phase one of the master plan. The state also provided $10,000. It came from the Tennessee Valley Authority's in lieu of tax money.

"They're trying to keep it the same, adding to it without taking away from it," Bates said.

Brandi Quick with Ditto Landing said updates include adding a new entry way to the campground, which is currently under construction, new restrooms, grills, tables and building 41 new camp sites.

"We'll add more camp sites, as soon as we build up the attendance, we'll pursue a restaurant on the property. Right now, there's no way to see the view," Brandi Quick said.

Quick believes if more tourists come to Ditto Landing, it'll increase revenue.

"We don't have share holders or stock holders that our profits go to. Our profits go right back to what we do and maintenance of our facility," Quick said.

Quick hopes this will encourage people to send their time and money at Ditto Landing

"We had a camp site we'd go to in Guntersville. This is closer and you can come here for the weekend. Without having to hook up your trailer and head 70 miles," Bates said.

The inside of the restrooms should be updated within the next 60 days. They haven't been updated in 10 years. The entry way and camp sites will be done in a year. Each campsite will cost $6,000.

Once approved, Ditto Landing could also have nature trails that will extend to the west side of the park.