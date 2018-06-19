Remington holding job fair on Thursday

Remington is hosting a job fair this Thursday in Huntsville.



The rifle and gun maker is looking to hire c-n-c mill operators and lathe machine operators for first, second, and third.

This begins at 9AM and runs until noon at the facility on Remington Circle - just look for the signs directing you to the building along Wall Triana Highway.

You can either take your resume with you or e-mail it in advance at hsvjobs@remington.com.

You can find a link to other available jobs with Remington in Huntsville on their employment page.

WAAY-31 reported how Remington exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in May after a period of just two months.