Remington is hosting a job fair this Thursday in Huntsville.
Scroll for more content...
The rifle and gun maker is looking to hire c-n-c mill operators and lathe machine operators for first, second, and third.
This begins at 9AM and runs until noon at the facility on Remington Circle - just look for the signs directing you to the building along Wall Triana Highway.
You can either take your resume with you or e-mail it in advance at hsvjobs@remington.com.
You can find a link to other available jobs with Remington in Huntsville on their employment page.
WAAY-31 reported how Remington exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in May after a period of just two months.
Related Content
- Remington holding job fair on Thursday
- Space & Rocket Center to hold Thursday job fair
- Justice to hold bipartisan briefing Thursday
- Rocket City Fair announced
- Remington exits Chapter 11 bankruptcy in less than two months
- Becoming Rainy on Thursday
- Freeze Likely Thursday Morning
- Sunny & mild for Thursday
- Thursday State Baseball Recap
- Will robots take your job?