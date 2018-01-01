wx_icon Huntsville 48°

Super Bowl LII: Remember what Pres. Trump said in Huntsville? "Get that son of a b***** off the field...!"

President Donald Trump is presented a New England patriots jersey by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, right, and head coach Bill Belichick during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the president hon

Despite the contentious relationship with the NFL, President Trump is hosting a Super Bowl watch party.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2018 1:39 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2018 1:49 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

At a Huntsville, Alabama rally in September, the president said, "Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!'"

Trump has had a contentious relationship in recent months with the NFL, sparring with owners, players and others in the organization about the controversial practice of players kneeling during the national anthem to raise awareness to racial injustice and police brutality.

Tonight, though, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will join millions of other Americans Sunday in hosting a Super Bowl watch party.

The first couple will host the get-together at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the president's schedule, released Saturday by the White House.

The New England Patriots will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium. Trump is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as well as quarterback Tom Brady.

The president kept mum when asked on Friday if he had a prediction which team would snag the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
"I better not get involved," Trump said.

Following the presidential party, the Trumps -- who have been spending the weekend at their Mar-a-Lago resort -- will return to Washington.


President Donald Trump is presented with a New England Patriots football helmet by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

President Donald Trump is presented with a New England Patriots jersey by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, center, during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

