Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Remember: You can get free Little Caesar's pizza today

The chain is giving away free pizzas thanks to the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2018 9:47 AM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2018 9:47 AM

If your wallet's a little light and you're looking for a cheap (or free) lunch Monday, Little Caesar's has you covered.

Scroll for more content...

The pizza restaurant chain is giving away free pizzas during lunch Monday, after 16th-seeded University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated first-seed Virginia in the NCAA basketball tournament. The upset was the first time a 16 seed defeated a number one seed.

The four-slice deep-dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink will be given away between 11:30a.m. and 1 p.m. at participating stores. The limit is one per family.

The company says the promotion ends at 1 p.m. sharp, and anyone who hasn't placed an order by then -- even if they're in line at 1 p.m. -- will not be able to get a free lunch.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events