Remember: You can get free Little Caesar's pizza today

If your wallet's a little light and you're looking for a cheap (or free) lunch Monday, Little Caesar's has you covered.

The pizza restaurant chain is giving away free pizzas during lunch Monday, after 16th-seeded University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated first-seed Virginia in the NCAA basketball tournament. The upset was the first time a 16 seed defeated a number one seed.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

The four-slice deep-dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink will be given away between 11:30a.m. and 1 p.m. at participating stores. The limit is one per family.

The company says the promotion ends at 1 p.m. sharp, and anyone who hasn't placed an order by then -- even if they're in line at 1 p.m. -- will not be able to get a free lunch.