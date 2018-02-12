wx_icon Huntsville 39°

Remains in Jackson County believed to be missing man from 2016

Authorities have sent the remains for identification to determine whether they belong to James Elliott.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2018 10:50 AM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2018 10:50 AM

Jackson County authorities said they don't believe foul play is involved after human remains were found by hunters over the weekend.

Authorities said they believe the remains of James Elliott Jr., 72, of Decatur were found Friday evening near Hytop -- not far from where Elliott's SUV was found. The remains have been sent to forensics for identifications.

Elliott, who reportedly had Alzheimer's disease, went missing in October 2016. His car was found wedged between two trees in a wooded area of Jackson County.

