Relatively Mild, But Rainy Weekend

Friday will bring us one last glorious day across the Valley. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A wind out of the southeast will also help keep things comfortable.

Changes arrive for the weekend. Saturday will begin mainly dry and mild with morning temperatures in the upper 40s. Clouds increase through the overnight hours, so it will be a decently gloomy start to the day. A few spotty showers are possible before noon, but the bulk of the moisture will sweep in starting around dinnertime.

On the whole, rain will be at its peak Saturday night. Showers linger into Sunday morning before ending all-together Sunday evening. Rainfall totals should range anywhere from a quarter of an inch up to half an inch, but locally higher amounts will be possible.

Once the rain end and the clouds clear, temperatures drop. Highs Sunday only climb into the upper 40s.