Red Cross hosting blood drives in North Alabama

The American Red Cross is hosting blood drives across the Tennessee Valley this summer to prevent blood shortages in hospitals.

Scroll for more content...

Officials are urging donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in patient care. The Red Cross said during the summer, donations often don't keep pace with patient needs.

Anyone looking to donate blood can make an appointment by donwloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in North Alabama through July:

Huntsville - Madison County Blood Donation Center, 1101 Washington St.

June 26: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

June 29: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

June 30: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

July 1: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

July 2: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

July 3: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

July 6: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

July 7: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

July 8: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

July 9: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

July 10: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

July 11: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.

July 13: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

July 14: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

July 15: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

July 16: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

July 17: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

July 18: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.

July 20: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

July 21: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

July 22: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

July 23: 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

July 24: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

July 25: 10:45 a.m. - 5:15 p.m.

July 27: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

July 28: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Huntsville - Carmax, 6364 University Drive

July 5: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Decatur - Bed Bath and Beyond Decatur, Bed, Bath and Beyond, 1801 Beltline Rd, Suite 410

June 28: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Decatur - Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1211 Westmead St. SW

July 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Union Grove - Brindlee Mtn Volunteer Fire, 4373 US-231

July 2: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Moulton - Moulton Rec Center, 13550 Court Street

July 3: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Florence - YMCA Lauderale County, 2121 Helton Drive

July 9: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tanner - Tanner Church of Christ, 19925 Huntsville Brownsferry Rd

July 10: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Fort Payne - Walmart Supercenter Ft. Payne, 2001 Glen Blvd SW

July 11: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Fort Payne - Ruhama Baptist Church Fort Payne, 3310 County Road 81

July 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Henagar - Henagar Community, Ruritan Club Building Hwy 75

July 13: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Killen - Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home -Killen, Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, 2019 Co Rd 394

July 13: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Russellville - First Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, 213 North Jackson Avenue

July 19: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.