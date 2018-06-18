Clear
Red Bay man facing multiple rape, sodomy charges

Scott Pugh was indicted on several charges last month, documents show.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 11:02 AM

A Red Bay man has been indicted on 11 sex-related charges, authorities said.

Scott Brady Pugh, 35, was indicted on charges including second-degree sodomy, first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape and second-degree rape.

The indictment was handed down May 18, according to court documents.

Documents indicate Pugh's bond on the charges was set at $100,000.

