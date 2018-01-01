Red Bay School assistant charged with child sex crimes

Authorities have arrested a 71-year-old Franklin County man man who assisted teachers at Red Bay school as a result of an abuse investigation.

James Lamar Horton, 71, was booked into the Franklin County Jail Wednesday after state agents served a warrant at his home.

Horton is charged with criminal surveillance, two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 and four counts of indecent exposure.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the allegations against Horton occurred at Red Bay School.

Horton's bond is set at $200,000.

WAAY 31 has reached out to Franklin County Schools, but a request for comment was not immediately returned.