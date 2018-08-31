Clear

Recorded sex proposition leads to arrest of Georgia sheriff's deputy

The sheriff's deputy allegedly solicited sex from a woman he arrested.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 10:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

ATLANTA (AP) - A county sheriff's deputy has been arrested and fired for allegedly soliciting sex from a woman he arrested.

Local media report Monroe County sheriff's deputy Bill Miller was jailed Thursday and charged with felony violation of oath of office.

The charges stem from a secret audio recording made by Ashlie Roberts, whom Miller had previously arrested for suspected driving under the influence and possession of meth.

Roberts says Miller picked her up in his pickup truck weeks after her arrest, drove her to a dirt road and propositioned her.

In a recording first provided to WAGA-TV, Miller can be heard requesting oral sex from Roberts, saying he could ask the district attorney to drop her case. Roberts refused.

The sheriff's office requested help from the GBI and FBI to investigate.

