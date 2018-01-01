Record Warmth Possible Through Wednesday

Record warmth started our week, and the next two days will be near records, too. Upper 70s and lower 80s for highs through Wednesday will be replaced by low-to-mid 70s, so even cooling later this week leaves us unseasonably warm. The record high for Tuesday is 79 degrees. The forecast is is 83. The record high for Wednesday is 76 degrees. The forecast is 78.

Scroll for more content...

Record warmth comes with showers and thunderstorms. While the entire Tennessee Valley is fair game for the spotty showers and thunderstorms, not everyone will get rain tomorrow and Wednesday. The most-favored areas for rain for our Tuesday will be east of I-65 from 3 PM to 8 PM. That means there can be some slippery spots on the roads for the evening drive.

This evening will be mostly cloudy but mostly dry. Temperatures will slowly ease back from 70s to 60s this evening, and the evening will be muggy. The low by morning will be 61 degrees. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy on your way out the door. Expect muggy 60s for temperatures. Tomorrow's high will be near 83 degrees with those spotty showers in the late afternoon and evening.