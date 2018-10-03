Clear
Record 800,000 Registered to Vote in a Day

Last week, more than 800,000 people signed up to vote in the upcoming midterms.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

This year's National Voter Registration Day broke the previous record set for new registered voters in a single day.

Last week, more than 800,000 people signed up to vote in the upcoming midterms. That's more than the 771,000 first-time voters who registered in 2016.

Voter registration for the midterms is still open across the country. The deadline to register is October 9.

