Record 800,000 Registered to Vote in a Day

This year's National Voter Registration Day broke the previous record set for new registered voters in a single day.
Last week, more than 800,000 people signed up to vote in the upcoming midterms. That's more than the 771,000 first-time voters who registered in 2016.
Voter registration for the midterms is still open across the country. The deadline to register is October 9.
