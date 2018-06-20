Family member reacts after triple homicide in Huntsville

Earl Bynum just got off of work in Georgia when he received an unexpected phone call.



"You would never think It'll be your family. You would never think that. I would have never thought in my life time it would be me and my family. Things happen," Bynum said.

They said brother you need to come home and our sister and nece has been killed...Lots of hollering and screaming.

Bynum's sister called the younger sister early this morning. When she didn't hear back from her, she called her niece. Nobody answered. The last thing they expected was for their loved ones to be gone.

"It's just a senseless thing...I don't have any answers for it. Just senseless...Regardless if you're fighting fussing wife and boyfriend. Ain't no use to it," Bynum said.

Family, neighbors and friends have been waiting outside for hours for investigators to confirm the details. During this emotional time, the community has come together.

"They want to know about a senseless killing. Two teenagers and an adult," Bynum said.