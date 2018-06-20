Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 4 people shot in Northwest Huntsville Full Story

Family member reacts after triple homicide in Huntsville

Family members are mourning while they're waiting for investigators to confirm information

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 11:42 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

Earl Bynum just got off of work in Georgia when he received an unexpected phone call.

Scroll for more content...


"You would never think It'll be your family. You would never think that. I would have never thought in my life time it would be me and my family. Things happen," Bynum said.

They said brother you need to come home and our sister and nece has been killed...Lots of hollering and screaming.

Bynum's sister called the younger sister early this morning. When she didn't hear back from her, she called her niece. Nobody answered. The last thing they expected was for their loved ones to be gone.

"It's just a senseless thing...I don't have any answers for it. Just senseless...Regardless if you're fighting fussing wife and boyfriend. Ain't no use to it," Bynum said.

Family, neighbors and friends have been waiting outside for hours for investigators to confirm the details. During this emotional time, the community has come together.

"They want to know about a senseless killing. Two teenagers and an adult," Bynum said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events