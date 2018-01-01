$600 million Raytheon contract to employ nearly 800 people in Huntsville

Hundreds of jobs will soon be coming to Huntsville with more than a hundred starting right away.

Scroll for more content...



During the Association of the United States' Global Force Symposium and Exposition, Massachusetts-based Raytheon announced the start of a three-year, $600-million software contract.

In a statement, Raytheon states that work on the contract will begin in the next 30-60 days and will employ around 800 people in the Huntsville area.

The contracted work is designed to "sustain and modernize missile defense and other strategic defense systems," according to Chris Johnson, a spokesman for the company.

"We're bringing state-of-the-art, commercial software practices, such as DevOps and Agile, to make sure the systems the Army depends on stay ahead of evolving threats," said Todd Probert, vice president of Mission Support and Modernization at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services.

Johnson said there is an immediate need for 120 people for the first year of the contract.

The work will take place at the Systems Simulation, Software and Integration Directorate, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center at Redstone Arsenal.