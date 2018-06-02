Randolph promotes DC Blake Killen to head coach

Randolph's head coaching vacancy didn't stay open for too long, just a week after former head coach Nick Flanagan left to take over at Shoals Christian, the Raiders announced they're filling the position from within.

The team promoted defensive coordinator Blake Killen to head coach after leading the defense since 2015.

“It has always been my dream to be a head football coach,” Killen said in a press release, “and Randolph has been home to me for the last three years. I couldn’t ask for a better community to fulfill my dream in than Randolph. I look forward to building on the relationships that I have already established here and to developing new ones as we work towards reaching the playoffs again in the fall.”

Last year's 6-5 record led the Raiders to their third straight playoff appearance thanks in large part to the defensive effort of Killen's group. They only allowed 17.9 points per game in 2017, good for their lowest mark since Killen took over that group.

“When the head coach position recently became available, my immediate objective was to find someone who could sustain the momentum that our football program has been building for the past three years," Randolph Director of Athletics Blake Davenport said in the release," someone who knew that the keys to our success were the strong relationships between the players and the staff and a high-level approach to the game. Blake Killen was a natural fit to continue our success, and I am thrilled that he was eager to return to Randolph to be our new head coach.”