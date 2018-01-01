Randolph School shuts down due to illness

wx_icon Huntsville 55°

The school will be closed Wednesday as well so staff can sterilize and sick students have time to get well.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 2:06 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 2:06 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

High schoolers went home early from Randolph School Tuesday due to illnesses at the school, and classes were cancelled for Wednesday as school staff prepared to sterilize the classrooms.

The closure was in light of "unusually high rates of faculty and student absence," according to a message on the school's website.

School let out at Randolph's Garth Road campus just before noon. The Drake Avenue campus, which houses kindergarten through 8th grade, will have classes as scheduled, according to the website.

Classes and afterschool activities for the high school were cancelled for Wednesday to allow employees to sterilize classrooms and to allow students and teachers time to get well.

