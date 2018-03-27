Another Windy Day

Our Tuesday won't be vastly different from yesterday. We'll still be gusting up to 30 mph with a strong southeast wind. In fact, the only real difference is the fact that temperatures will be slightly higher today. With the wind still in place, we can't really day that it's "warming up."

The rain holds off until showers start to creep in late tonight for our western counties. The Shoals will see the rain first, leading to slightly higher rainfall totals overall there. Eventually, the cold front sweeps through and brings the rain to the entire Tennessee Valley.

A few isolated storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday as well. The Shoals will be under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Wednesday, but the threat is quite low. The southern fringe off our counties will also be under a Marginal Risk on Thursday with the greatest threat remaining farther south into central and southern Alabama.

One noticeable adjustment to the forecast has been the downward trend in the rainfall projections with the latest model runs. Instead of a 2 to 4 inch total, a more realistic outcome is likely 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts.

By Friday, we dry out. The day begins with clouds, but sun increases through the day. Otherwise, you can expect seasonable temperatures