Rain, storms and wind area all on the way for Monday

Conditions will continue to be mild for the rest of this evening and tonight.

Scroll for more content...

As we go through Monday morning there shouldn't be much of an issue heading to work and school. The line of rain and storms shouldn't arrive into the Shoals till 9 a.m.. Then for Athens, Decatur, Fayetteville and Huntsville the line will be passing through from 1 to 4 p.m. Then for Sand Mountain, the rain and storms will impact you from 4 to 6 p.m..

Winds will be breezy whether you have storms near you or not with gusts up to 25 mph. If you encounter storms that could bring wind gusts up to 35 mph. Rain will also be heavy at times so be careful driving during the day.

Once the system moves out we will clear out the cloud cover late Monday night. We will also return to slightly cooler weather with highs in the 50s for much of the week.

We are also tracking another large system that could start to move through as early as Friday night.