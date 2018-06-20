Clear

Rain ramps up for the second half of the week

Clouds have rolled in and overall, it will only be a partly sunny day.

Posted: Jun. 20, 2018 7:40 AM
Updated: Jun. 20, 2018 9:50 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Even with the clouds, it will be warm and muggy.  Rain chances are a bit higher than days past as well. Expect scattered showers and storms off and on today.

Rain will be even more widespread Thursday and with a little more rain, it won't be quite as hot. However, storms both Thursday and Friday can be on the stronger side.  A few may produce gusty wind and small hail, but the main threats will still be heavy rain and frequent lightning. 

Looking ahead, there's not a completely dry day anywhere in the near future. Rain chances will be decent through the weekend.

