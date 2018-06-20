Rain ramps up for the second half of the week

Even with the clouds, it will be warm and muggy. Rain chances are a bit higher than days past as well. Expect scattered showers and storms off and on today.
Rain will be even more widespread Thursday and with a little more rain, it won't be quite as hot. However, storms both Thursday and Friday can be on the stronger side. A few may produce gusty wind and small hail, but the main threats will still be heavy rain and frequent lightning.
Looking ahead, there's not a completely dry day anywhere in the near future. Rain chances will be decent through the weekend.
